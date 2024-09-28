The culinary delights of Las Vegas

The booming voice of the bassist reverberates off the walls as the melody swells to a grand crescendo. The music washes over me before I realise the singer, Giovanni “Gio" Mauro is wearing a chef’s coat. Welcome to Las Vegas, where nothing is quite as it seems.

Gio, the opera-singing Sicilian, is also the head chef at Monzú Italian Oven & Bar, where he has been doling out Roman-style pizzas, antipasti and entrees to diners who flock to his family-style restaurant. Monzú is known for its iconic pizza dough that’s crafted over five days with a 300-year-old starter from the Italian island of Ischia. The pie is a delight to sink into—airy, light and full of flavour.

Visiting Vegas for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants ceremony in June, I had my fair share of Michelin-starred meals lined up with enough star power (Thomas Keller! Daniel Humm! Wolfgang Puck!) to light up the city’s iconic neon signs. All those dinners were expectedly fantastic, but the meals that surprised and delighted me the most were the ones at places such as Monzú, that operates far from the shiny lights of Vegas’ Strip, the city’s iconic patch of real estate that houses some of the largest hotel, casino, and resort properties in the world.

Big name celebrity chefs draw the casino crowds on the Strip that’s known for its modern architecture and a wide variety of attractions that span everything from a giant sphere to dancing fountains and a replica of the Eiffel Tower. Off the strip, however, Las Vegas reveals itself as a melting pot of unique flavours brought to the city by its many communities.

One such revelation was that Vegas is an exciting hub for Hawaiian cuisine. Hidden in plain sight amongst the casinos and Elvis impersonators is America’s largest Hawaiian population outside of the islands. This means that it is easy to find musubi, a kind of spam sushi; poke bowls and Hawaiian barbecue (quite unique from the American, southern style version) all over town.

The city’s Hawaiian community brings vibrant island flavours to places like Unko Frank’s, a Hawaiian BBQ spot that serves a variety of grilled meat plates, and Pacific Island Taste, where I tuck into satisfyingly spicy ahi poke, manapua (savoury buns usually filled with pork, the Hawaiian adaptation of char siu bao), and a turnover made with mashed taro root, a Polynesian staple. At Fine Company, chef Roy Ellamar, a former fine-dining chef with Hawaiian roots, has created his own version of “New American Cuisine". Think dates stuffed with savoury lamb sausage, fried chicken sandwiches slathered in a honey cumin glaze, and brown butter pancakes, all with a distinct Hawaiian twist.

While Vegas’ Chinatown has been known for some of the best grub in the city, now there isn’t just one Chinatown in Nevada’s biggest metropolis, but two. The old Chinatown, west of the Strip, looks more traditional, with neon lights and an embellished, carved entry arch. The newer Chinatown in the Spring Valley neighbourhood is more like a collection of standard American boulevards with vast parking lots. On closer inspection though, culinary delights are to be found in every corner. The best part is that they aren’t limited to the mainland, spanning all manner of Asian yummies: hand-rolled noodles, fiery dim sum, sushi rolls called the “Japanese lasagna", and Korean hot dogs. The neighbourhood even houses several affordable Japanese pubs or izakayas .

At Kaiseki Yuzu, acclaimed Japanese chef Kaoro Azeuchi brings his 16-plus years of experience honed across Japanese and French fine-dining establishments to create intricate dishes and thoughtfully curated menus. The tradition of kaiseki dates back to the 16th century in Japan. The cuisine that once served as part of an elaborate tea ceremony has evolved into modern-day kaiseki; a varying presentation of nine-10 dishes prepared hot and cold, and delicately arranged in a manner that brings out incredible yet subtle flavours based on seasonal ingredients.

In the open kitchen and at the sushi bar at Kaiseki Yuzu, Azeuchi, who was nominated for the James Beard Best Chef award last year, handpicks seasonal fish for every service. Here, seared king mackerel is wrapped in lettuce and layered with caviar and uni sauce. A5 wagyu steak ribeye is plated with winter truffles, foie gras, and grilled vegetables. While Azeuchi has a more austere approach to the cuisine, at Kame Omakase, chef Eric Kim and team present a fun and laid-back style of Japanese cuisine. Sea urchins come wrapped in nori tacos while the lobster swims in a pool of delicate Sauvignon Blanc sauce.

Dim sum and the desert are two words one wouldn’t normally string together in the same sentence, yet in Vegas, everything goes. At ShangHai Taste, tuck into painstakingly prepared xiao long bao (soup dumplings), including sheng jiad, a pan-fried version. According to chef Jimmy Li, the restaurant serves more than 3,000 xiao long bao soup dumplings every day.

If noodles are more your vibe, Noodlehead is where locals go for hearty, heaping bowls of dry and soup noodles. At this unpretentious gem, food is best enjoyed family-style because of the large portions. The Yibin burning noodles will make you break into a sweat because of its heat, but the fragrant aroma, pickled veggies and a light sprinkle of peanuts makes it worth every lip tingle. My favourite was the dan dan noodles that came slicked in a thick chilli oil sauce and was topped with ground pork and fresh green onions.

And finally, for a bit of late-night theatre and sleight of hand, head to Shang Artisan Noodle. Here, diners can watch chefs twist, pull and fling noodles into boiling hot vats of water from behind the glass partition of the open kitchen. Also good here is the Peking wonton soup and chicken sesame cold noodles.

This isn’t a standard Vegas guide, but in this hyper curated age of Instagram-fuelled travel, it’s important to allow yourself to explore the roads less travelled. Or in this case, the road with fewer neon signs. In my experience, they’re usually more delicious. Now if only the calories that happened in Vegas could stay in Vegas.

Word of Mouth is a monthly column on dining out and dining well. Smitha Menon is a food journalist, India’s only 50 Best Tastehunter and the host of the Big Food Energy podcast. She posts at @smitha.men on Instagram.