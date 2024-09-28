The culinary delights of Las Vegas
SummaryDiscover a melting pot of unique flavours brought to the city by its many communities
The booming voice of the bassist reverberates off the walls as the melody swells to a grand crescendo. The music washes over me before I realise the singer, Giovanni “Gio" Mauro is wearing a chef’s coat. Welcome to Las Vegas, where nothing is quite as it seems.
Gio, the opera-singing Sicilian, is also the head chef at Monzú Italian Oven & Bar, where he has been doling out Roman-style pizzas, antipasti and entrees to diners who flock to his family-style restaurant. Monzú is known for its iconic pizza dough that’s crafted over five days with a 300-year-old starter from the Italian island of Ischia. The pie is a delight to sink into—airy, light and full of flavour.