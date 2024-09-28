The culinary delights of Las Vegas

While Vegas’ Chinatown has been known for some of the best grub in the city, now there isn’t just one Chinatown in Nevada’s biggest metropolis, but two. The old Chinatown, west of the Strip, looks more traditional, with neon lights and an embellished, carved entry arch. The newer Chinatown in the Spring Valley neighbourhood is more like a collection of standard American boulevards with vast parking lots. On closer inspection though, culinary delights are to be found in every corner. The best part is that they aren’t limited to the mainland, spanning all manner of Asian yummies: hand-rolled noodles, fiery dim sum, sushi rolls called the “Japanese lasagna", and Korean hot dogs. The neighbourhood even houses several affordable Japanese pubs or izakayas .