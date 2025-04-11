Chefs recommend their favourite late-night food places

“Usually, we head out to Russel Punjabi Dhaba (in Chowringhee) for aloo paratha with blobs of butter and hot chai at 2am. For doodhcola (a blend of coke and milk), chai and nimki (deep-fried savouries), there’s the century-old Balwant Singh Dhaba on Harish Mukherjee Road," he says. If he feels like venturing further for a long drive, he will go to Sher-e-Punjab in Kolaghat, which is an hour-and-a-half away from the main city. They serve adrak ke panje (ginger mutton paya kebab) at 4am, with piping hot cheese garlic naan. Closer to home, there’s Azad Hind Dhaba, where they bring plates of dal tadka and chicken bharta to your car. “After a tiring day, what else would you want?" he says.