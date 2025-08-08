Let’s hear it for the new music bars

“In the older Japanese music rooms, people were discouraged from talking at all, though most of them are more relaxed about it now," says Akhila, who made several research trips to Tokyo before opening Middle Room. “We of course don’t want to do that, and we want people to enjoy our food and drinks. But it is, first and foremost, a listening room." Signalling this is the fact that Middle Room charges a listening fee of ₹500—something that has come in for criticism on social media. “This isn’t set in stone—it’s something we are experimenting with because we want people to come here for active listening instead of music being an ambient element," she says.