Pink soups, potato dumplings and the sweet spectacle of spit cakes in Lithuania

Next morning, I take a bus to Trakai, a picturesque lakeside town just 30 minutes from Vilnius, that's home to the Karaite community—a Turkic-speaking ethnic group that migrated from eastern Europe and settled here in the 14th century. Today, Trakai is considered the heart of Karaite cuisine in Lithuania. At a restaurant called Senoji kibininė, I try kibinai—crescent-shaped pastries filled with meat and vegetables. Flaky and savoury, these pies are commonly baked at home and eaten throughout the day, often paired with hot soup or tea. Resembling chebureki—deep-fried, stuffed turnovers popular in Ukraine, it reflects centuries of migration and shared culinary traditions across Lithuania and eastern Europe.