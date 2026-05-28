Pink soups, potato dumplings and the sweet spectacle of spit cakes in Lithuania

On a bright and sunny July morning in Vilnius, I walk into a no-frills valgykla, a Soviet-style canteen for my first taste of Lithuanian cuisine. Called Sultiniai, it is run by local women serving simple, home-style food at modest prices. One of them slides a tray across the counter, loading it with meat-stuffed potato dumplings, a baked cabbage-filled bun and a bowl of warm chicken broth. It’s simple and deeply satisfying.
Over the next five days, Lithuanian food begins to unravel to me as nothing fancy, but as a living, everyday tradition best experienced in canteens. “Lithuanian home cooking is simple and seasonal,” says Vilma Daubarienė, head of tourism at Go Vilnius, a city-based tourism agency. “Many of these dishes can be found in traditional eateries such as the Sultiniai,” she says, adding that the word ‘sultiniai’ actually means broth.
A summer of pink soups
Much like the snug, warm environs of its canteens, Lithuanian cuisine is comforting at its core, rooted in age-old agricultural and foraging traditions. Locals enjoy a variety of homemade soups prepared with beetroot, carrots, potatoes and cabbage, or sometimes just a light broth. Meat-based meals are also common, with chicken, pork or beef typically served with potatoes and fresh or pickled salads.