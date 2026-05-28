Pink soups, potato dumplings and the sweet spectacle of spit cakes in Lithuania

Over the next five days, Lithuanian food begins to unravel to me as nothing fancy, but as a living, everyday tradition best experienced in canteens. “Lithuanian home cooking is simple and seasonal,” says Vilma Daubarienė, head of tourism at Go Vilnius, a city-based tourism agency. “Many of these dishes can be found in traditional eateries such as the Sultiniai,” she says, adding that the word ‘sultiniai’ actually means broth.