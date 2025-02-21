Travel to find local, lesser-known food cultures in India
SummaryFood plays a pivotal role in shaping our travel experiences. But with the rise of social media, unique culinary cultures are giving way to a homogenous dining experience
Crunchy and crumbly, with a hint of a low heat—tsong thaltak, a whole-wheat onion biscuit-bread topped with poppy seeds that tastes like mathri but crumbles like an oatmeal cookie is hardly what I imagined Ladakhi food to be. A few years ago, when I travelled to Ladakh on work, I was gobsmacked by the sheer variety of baked goods that dotted the cuisine.
From Kunzes Angmo, who runs a culinary experience in Leh called Artisanal Alchemy, I learnt that tsong thaltak is traditionally baked in flat iron containers and buried in dry leaves that cook it overnight. It’s just one example of the rich culinary heritage passed down along the Silk Route via traders, scholars and travellers. Ladakhi cuisine is often lumped with other Himalayan food clichés as being a cuisine of soups and noodles, but this trip revealed just how rich and complex the food of the region is. No AI-generated itinerary could’ve told me that.