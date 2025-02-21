Travel to find local, lesser-known food cultures in India

When I asked what inspired it, he said: “We have this bad habit of taking the things that are in our backyard for granted. I wanted to make it a point to understand where I come from better." The trip spanned an exploration of the rock-cut caves at Ajanta and Ellora, the formidable Daulatabad Fort and Bibi ka Maqbara, as well as culinary explorations of Aurangabad specials like naan qalia, a slow-cooked spiced mutton in a rich, aromatic gravy; a meal with the legendary chef Zama Khan with dishes such as the Pathani bakra mandhi (a delicately spiced dish made of rice and lamb that’s cooked underground), the Afghani dumpukht and sitafal rabdi (a Mughal-era dessert prepared with custard apple) that was washed down with some craft beers. Guests helped Khan prepare the lamb before it was put into the underground tandoor. “The final reveal was nothing short of cinematic—soft, tender meat falling off a leg of lamb, it was pure beauty," says Bhonsle, who recounts how mesmerised the group was.