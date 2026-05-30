Pick buzz-free wines for easy, sober evenings

It is indisputable that the way the world consumes beverages socially is changing. Patterns are changing and sales are unpredictable, especially for the wine industry. The panic button has been pressed.
But in these times of impermanence, one category is holding its own: NoLo alcohol, or drinks with low or zero alcohol made to emulate traditional alcoholic beverages like spirits, beer or wine. NoLo developed on a “sober-curious” trend and health-driven movements like Dry January, and stablilised in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic. When it first appeared on shelves in the 2010s, it was dismissed as a fad, but it has evolved into a category that is here to stay—and is the only one showing steady growth. According to IWSR, the global body that provides beverage alcohol data and insights, the NoLo alcohol category is forecast to grow at 4% volume CAGR through 2028, with no-alcohol leading the charge at +7%. Between 2022 and 2024, the top 10 global markets added 61 million new no‑alcohol drinkers and 38 million new low‑alcohol consumers, underscoring the category’s momentum.
While the NoLo space covers beer, spirits and wine, it is the wine segment that has found it hardest to gain acceptance—early products were dismissed as being too unlike wine. But technological advancements have gradually changed that. NoLo wines are made by preventing alcohol creation during fermentation or by removing it after a base wine is made; this is often via several highly technical and expensive methods: reverse osmosis, dealcoholizing by spinning cone columns, vacuum distillation or membrane-based separation.
Increasingly, international wine producers have begun adding NoLo wines to their product portfolios, driven in part by flatlining sales of their traditional wines. In a recent development, Argentina’s Bodega Catena Zapata, named the world’s most admired wine brand 2026 by Drinks International, and a global standard bearer for quality Argentine wines, launched its own line of NoLo wine, called Domaine EdeM. Its team is led by third generation Catena family member, Dante McDermott Catena, son of powerhouse physician-winemaker Dr Laura Catena and grandson of Nicolas Catena, Argentina’s pioneering winemaker. Dante is part of Gen Z, the cohort widely regarded as being the reason behind the global dip in wine sales. Given Catena’s internationally recognized profile, this was an interesting development.