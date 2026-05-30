Pick buzz-free wines for easy, sober evenings

The science is key. Laura Catena has been quoted as saying that there existed great-tasting dealcoholized beers but no drinkable dealcoholized wine, largely because the scientific dimension of winemaking is too often undervalued. So EdeM takes the Catena belief that ‘wine is made first in the vineyard’ and uses top ingredients combined with scientific research: high-quality Chardonnay vitis vinifera must and verjus (unfermented juice of unripened grapes), with natural botanicals make up the Blonde and Brunette. These are labelled sparkling botanical Chardonnays as wine, especially if sold in the EU, has regulations to be considered. “We can legally use the term Chardonnay as that’s the grape used – but we can’t use the word ‘wine’ because they are infused with botanicals – wormwood, cloves, angelica root, a native botanical in Argentina – to stimulate the sensation of alcohol in the palate. The zero-proof rosé is labelled dealcoholized wine, because it was made as wine and then dealcoholized,” Dante says. The two low-alcohol wines in the UCO range are made of Chardonnay grapes from the Uco Valley fermented to lower levels of alcohol, with a little verjus added to lower the alcohol further. The UCO Stones contains more residual sugar and tropical fruit notes, while the UCO Mineral is “a more classic style.”