Pick buzz-free wines for easy, sober evenings

But in these times of impermanence, one category is holding its own: NoLo alcohol, or drinks with low or zero alcohol made to emulate traditional alcoholic beverages like spirits, beer or wine. NoLo developed on a “sober-curious” trend and health-driven movements like Dry January, and stablilised in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic. When it first appeared on shelves in the 2010s, it was dismissed as a fad, but it has evolved into a category that is here to stay—and is the only one showing steady growth. According to IWSR, the global body that provides beverage alcohol data and insights, the NoLo alcohol category is forecast to grow at 4% volume CAGR through 2028, with no-alcohol leading the charge at +7%. Between 2022 and 2024, the top 10 global markets added 61 million new no‑alcohol drinkers and 38 million new low‑alcohol consumers, underscoring the category’s momentum.