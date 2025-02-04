Explore regional North Indian delicacies at a new Mumbai restaurant
SummaryThe gourmet destination Loya Mumbai at The Taj Mahal Palace will take you on a culinary journey across regional flavours of North India
South Mumbai is witnessing a gradual rise of fine dining restaurants specialising in regional North Indian fare. Standalone space Nksha launched in Churchgate in 2023 while Waarsa, by the Aditya Birla dining group, started at the NCPA in Nariman Point in 2024. The newest entrant is Loya at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba.
Loya Mumbai opens up into a vibrant bazaar design with sand-coloured walls, Kashmiri copper work on the doors, multi-level seating and landscape art adorning the 2,700 square feet space. The first thing one will notice upon entering is a gray stone block quarried from Dholpur in Rajasthan behind which the bar team will be shaking cocktails.