Explore regional North Indian delicacies at a new Mumbai restaurant

The cocktails that catch my attention right away include Mulethi, Masala Whisky and the Loya Manhattan. The Loya Manhattan’s idea came from a whole day of spice market shopping in Delhi. It led to the creation of a signature amaro blend using dried mint, basil, cinnamon and other spices. Their flavours are extracted through sous vide with a neutral grain spirit, balanced with water and aged for 90 days. Complimented with Indian single malt whisky, rye whisky, sweet vermouth, spiced cherry and bitters, this is a mildly spiced Manhattan with a long finish. The Masala Whisky is another spice-forward drink with a remarkable restrain on the palate. It has rose petals, nutmeg, white pepper, black pepper, cayenne pepper, sumac, hibiscus, and more, that come together to create a house masala syrup. It’s mixed with bourbon, orange bitters and star anise smoke for a riff on an Old Fashioned that feels familiar yet distinct. Pathak says that the recipe for the masala syrup took him three years to perfect. This cocktail can now be batched and bottled for service as needed.