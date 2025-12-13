Beyond kebabs and biryani: Where and what to eat in Lucknow

Located in the heart of the Indo-Gangetic plain, Lucknow has always had access to fine local produce, be it grains, vegetables, fruit or dairy. This reflects in the city’s culinary culture where recipes honour ingredients—vegetables are added to meat, grains are converted into sabzis, flour is kneaded with ghee—and every dish stands out for its nuanced flavour, aroma and texture. Sagpaita, a dal made with winter greens like spinach and bathua added to split black urad, is one such example. The dal balances the sharpness of the greens and the tempering of garlic, asafoetida and whole red chillies lends layers of fragrance and flavour. Ghee ki sabzi, a recipe that uses the rich caramelised residue of malai (leftover after making ghee) to add both flavour and texture to a simple aloo-tamatar combination, is another example of playful use of textures that the kitchens of Lucknow are deft at.