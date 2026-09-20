This 50-year-old eatery in Madikeri takes its bar snacks seriously

It’s a cold, wet day in Coorg and it hasn’t gone as planned. I ran away from a tourist trap only to find myself in another. And the walk through the main town, riddled with potholes, is anything but pleasant. It’s with a mix of disappointment, irritation and hunger that I reach my next destination: Church Side—a restaurant that could save my day.
A young man who sat next to me on the bus from Bengaluru told me about it. A Madikeri boy now based in Bengaluru, he knew a thing or two about what to do when in Coorg. And one of his suggestions was that I lunch in Church Side, order pork with akki otti (a rice roti, one of the primary breads in Coorg cuisine) and, more unexpectedly, have it with beer. It felt as though I was being given the pass keys to how the locals do it.
Church Side would come up again, this time from my homestay owner, another Madikeri boy. He was wonderfully specific about what else to eat: pork chidkan, baimbale (bamboo shoots curry) and kembu curry (colocasia). I didn’t need any more convincing.
The bar section of Church Side—awash in daylight coming in from the glass wall that separated the tables from the balcony—feels like a throwback to a more relaxed, liberal time and space. People are not only eating and drinking, but also smoking merrily at their tables. It is busy but not touristy; looking around, you get the feeling that it was populated with regulars—like a large group of elderly men who seemed so at ease that you were convinced that this is where they spend their Saturdays.
The first thing I order is a beer. I look at the menu—at first glance, their regional delicacies may seem buried in a host of other generic dishes—and I go straight to the pork section. A quick Google search tells me that the chidkan might be the starter to go for. It arrives in charming steel bar snack trays—not a careful aesthetic choice, but more an extension of the unfussy attitude of the establishment.
And it’s death at first sight: cubes of fatty pork doused in coarse bird’s eye chilli paste. Known for its citrusy kick and intense burn, it’s a chilli brought to this part of the world by the Portuguese, but has become naturalised in parts of the Western Ghats (it’s called ‘parangi malu’ in Kodava, which means ‘foreign pepper’). It quickly became one of the best bar foods I’ve ever had, a great foil to a cold beer on a drizzly Coorg afternoon. I avoid the pandi curry. Instead, the waiter suggests, I try the pork masala (dry), just greased enough to pair with fresh akki ottis.