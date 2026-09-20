This 50-year-old eatery in Madikeri takes its bar snacks seriously

It’s a cold, wet day in Coorg and it hasn’t gone as planned. I ran away from a tourist trap only to find myself in another. And the walk through the main town, riddled with potholes, is anything but pleasant. It’s with a mix of disappointment, irritation and hunger that I reach my next destination: Church Side—a restaurant that could save my day.
It’s a cold, wet day in Coorg and it hasn’t gone as planned. I ran away from a tourist trap only to find myself in another. And the walk through the main town, riddled with potholes, is anything but pleasant. It’s with a mix of disappointment, irritation and hunger that I reach my next destination: Church Side—a restaurant that could save my day.
A young man who sat next to me on the bus from Bengaluru told me about it. A Madikeri boy now based in Bengaluru, he knew a thing or two about what to do when in Coorg. And one of his suggestions was that I lunch in Church Side, order pork with akki otti (a rice roti, one of the primary breads in Coorg cuisine) and, more unexpectedly, have it with beer. It felt as though I was being given the pass keys to how the locals do it.
A young man who sat next to me on the bus from Bengaluru told me about it. A Madikeri boy now based in Bengaluru, he knew a thing or two about what to do when in Coorg. And one of his suggestions was that I lunch in Church Side, order pork with akki otti (a rice roti, one of the primary breads in Coorg cuisine) and, more unexpectedly, have it with beer. It felt as though I was being given the pass keys to how the locals do it.
Church Side would come up again, this time from my homestay owner, another Madikeri boy. He was wonderfully specific about what else to eat: pork chidkan, baimbale (bamboo shoots curry) and kembu curry (colocasia). I didn’t need any more convincing.
The bar section of Church Side—awash in daylight coming in from the glass wall that separated the tables from the balcony—feels like a throwback to a more relaxed, liberal time and space. People are not only eating and drinking, but also smoking merrily at their tables. It is busy but not touristy; looking around, you get the feeling that it was populated with regulars—like a large group of elderly men who seemed so at ease that you were convinced that this is where they spend their Saturdays.
The first thing I order is a beer. I look at the menu—at first glance, their regional delicacies may seem buried in a host of other generic dishes—and I go straight to the pork section. A quick Google search tells me that the chidkan might be the starter to go for. It arrives in charming steel bar snack trays—not a careful aesthetic choice, but more an extension of the unfussy attitude of the establishment.
And it’s death at first sight: cubes of fatty pork doused in coarse bird’s eye chilli paste. Known for its citrusy kick and intense burn, it’s a chilli brought to this part of the world by the Portuguese, but has become naturalised in parts of the Western Ghats (it’s called ‘parangi malu’ in Kodava, which means ‘foreign pepper’). It quickly became one of the best bar foods I’ve ever had, a great foil to a cold beer on a drizzly Coorg afternoon. I avoid the pandi curry. Instead, the waiter suggests, I try the pork masala (dry), just greased enough to pair with fresh akki ottis.
After I figured I’ve had my fill of meat, I turned to the vegetarian stuff, and went for the Kembu Curry, a green vegetable curry that’s also pleasantly sour. It’s a seasonal delicacy—a monsoon dish made with stems and leaves of colocasia, a plant that grows in abundance in the wild during rains.
A sense of satiety came over me. I asked for the bill: it was only 570 bucks, a price too-good-to-be-true for a meal as heavenly as the one I just had. I had less than 24 hours left in Coorg, and I knew where I wanted to have the rest of my meals.
I returned that night, did a repeat of chidkan and beer, and this time ordered a pork pepper fry, and you could tell that the famous, high quality locally grown pepper adds so much to the dish. The baimbale didn’t work for me—maybe because I went for the curry version, where I should’ve gone for the dry—but the more time I spent at Church Side, the more I found things to like.
For instance, it being open till late in the nights on weekends. Like the cabins in the inner section of the bar, which reminded me of the old eating houses in Kolkata. It didn’t seem old, but the logo says that they have been operational since 1975; and going by the testimonies of people, it seemed like something of a local institution.
Keerthan Aiyappa, a farmer, who’s grown up in Madikeri in the mid-80s and 90s, tells me that Church Side served alcohol and Kodava cuisine even back in the day, but unlike its modern avatar, it was an “old British style barrack, with wooden benches and tables.” In those pre-tourism times in Coorg, eating out wasn’t common, limited to shops in the manner of Kerala’s thattukadas that sold tea and snacks. Church Side was one of the few restaurants in town, largely functioning as a low-budget drinking hole for men, that grew dingier by the day.
It got a facelift in 2016, after moving to a new building, and a change in ownership. Its clientele now comprising a lot more women and families, it has become a place where Kodavas like to wine and dine, something that’s an integral part of their cultural DNA. “Right from the birth of a child to the naming ceremonies, to the weddings and funerals and ancestral offerings—for every occasion, there's liquor and meat. It’s always a feast,” says Aiyappa. Until a few decades ago, he adds, such feasting happened at home; after the tourism boom, the tradition of eating and drinking together increasingly moved into restaurants.
Even so, there are only a handful of restaurants that serve authentic Kodava cuisine, and even few serve alcohol alongside (East End, Paddington, previously Capitol Bar). Ayappa says that that’s because the Kodava people, traditionally farmers and hunters with a strong martial tradition, have entered the arena of business relatively late. “The last 2-3 generations have gotten into it. And now you can see some of them in the food-liquor business,” he says.
When I reach out to Church Side, I am put in touch with Shreyas Mandanna, a third-generation member of the family behind the restaurant. What stands out from our conversation is how the current restaurant—a Church Side 2.0, if you will—evolved as per local needs and demands.
They didn’t initially have a bar, but added one in 2016 as demand grew. When smokers wanted to stay at their tables, they obliged; when non-smokers complained, they created a no-smoking family section. A new floor is now being built for professionals seeking a space of their own, while the cabins came about partly because some customers wanted privacy while eating pork and drinking.
Also in the works is a brewery, which Mandanna says will be Coorg’s first. He tells me about a group that frequently drives down from Mangaluru, starting as early as 11:30 am and leaving as late at 11:30 pm. I can believe that. The unpretentious bar section of Church Side has that effect. It not only salvaged a shitty day, but I ended up going there three times in the span of 24 hours. Thank god a stranger in a bus had told me about it.
Zico Ghosh is a journalist based in Kolkata.