This 50-year-old eatery in Madikeri takes its bar snacks seriously

A young man who sat next to me on the bus from Bengaluru told me about it. A Madikeri boy now based in Bengaluru, he knew a thing or two about what to do when in Coorg. And one of his suggestions was that I lunch in Church Side, order pork with akki otti (a rice roti, one of the primary breads in Coorg cuisine) and, more unexpectedly, have it with beer. It felt as though I was being given the pass keys to how the locals do it.