The many surprises in Madurai’s cuisine

The evening starts and ends with two beverages associated with the city. While the endnote is provided by Madurai’s famous jigarthanda, that thick, goopy concoction made with milk, almond gum, sugar and nannari syrup that some say was brought to the city by Mughal traders, it begins with a far more wholesome drink, paruthi paal, at a pushcart in the heart of the city. In the middle of the pushcart is a large brass vessel, into which the gentleman running the cart dips a brass mug to draw out a thick, brown liquid, which he then pours into small steel glasses. The drink seems to be popular with people returning from the office, who throng around inhaling the rich, cardamom-y aroma emanating from the smoking hot liquid, a concoction of the “milk" extracted from cotton seeds—a regional practice predating the popularity of the various nut and seed milks we pour into our coffees today —and a variety of spices along with sugar. It tastes very slightly like hot, strong tea with a nutty and slightly vegetal after-taste—not unpleasant, and certainly unique.