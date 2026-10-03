Why ‘mahua’ flowers deserve a spot in your kitchen

Enter the British, who had a rare talent for finding a moral crisis. Sometimes it was women wearing saris without blouses or petticoats. More often, it was wherever there was revenue to be made. Home-brewed mahua was cutting into the sales of licensed and imported liquor, so it was declared a menace to public health and morality. The Bombay Abkari Act of 1878 shoved production into government-approved distilleries. The Mhowra Act of 1892 went further and banned even collecting and selling the flowers in the Bombay Presidency. Imagine being told that the flowers falling in your own backyard are contraband. Naturally, people kept drinking. They just did it underground, with fewer flowers and more adulterants. The liquor got worse, which conveniently proved the Raj right.