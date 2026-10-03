Why ‘mahua’ flowers deserve a spot in your kitchen

For someone who has been writing on food for over 20 years, it is rather tough to come across an ingredient that is novel or exciting. But one ingredient got me excited last month is mahua flowers. It’s not like I got a chance to roam around the forests of Jharkhand or Chhattisgarh. Edible-grade dried mahua flowers are now available in sealed packets, collected straight from the forests. This is one level above farm to plate. It is forest to plate. The beauty of the internet, online marketplaces and brands is that they have brought forest produce to our doorstep.
I opened the packet expecting something vaguely floral. What I got looked like a shrivelled raisin, but it tasted far more complex than that one-note sweetness. It was deep and honeyed, with a hint of dates, and the chewy texture made it fun to nibble on as a snack. Then, as always, along with thinking about ways to use it, I found myself wondering where it came from.
A little online foraging revealed that the mahua tree is the quiet elder of the forests of central India. The Gonds, Santhals and Mundas call it the tree of life, and they aren’t just being poetic. They eat the flowers, cook the fruit, press the seeds for oil, and use the leaves and wood at home. In spring, the tree sheds its flowers through the night, and entire villages are out at dawn to pick them up. It is the indigenous people’s equivalent of the first mango of the season, a harvest that sets the rhythm of the year. In the droughts of the 19th century, these flowers kept whole families alive when grain ran out.
And yes, they also make excellent liquor. For centuries, brewing mahua at home was about as scandalous as setting dahi. It was simply there at every birth, wedding and funeral.
Enter the British, who had a rare talent for finding a moral crisis. Sometimes it was women wearing saris without blouses or petticoats. More often, it was wherever there was revenue to be made. Home-brewed mahua was cutting into the sales of licensed and imported liquor, so it was declared a menace to public health and morality. The Bombay Abkari Act of 1878 shoved production into government-approved distilleries. The Mhowra Act of 1892 went further and banned even collecting and selling the flowers in the Bombay Presidency. Imagine being told that the flowers falling in your own backyard are contraband. Naturally, people kept drinking. They just did it underground, with fewer flowers and more adulterants. The liquor got worse, which conveniently proved the Raj right.