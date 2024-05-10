Mangoes shake up the cocktail scene
SummaryThe layers of complex flavour and taste of the fruit blend well into cocktails. Bartenders tell us how to enjoy the mango in a glass
Mango, the king of fruit, presides over cocktails this season. Bar owner Abhishek Joshi of Pune’s We Idliwale Barroom shakes it up for a picante, Bengaluru’s bar consultant Karthik Kumar stirs it into a highball, and Delhi’s Harish Chimmwal of the Olive Group makes a murabba for a refreshing Murabba Mule.
The fruit—be it ripe and juicy or raw and tart—has layers of flavour, and bartenders are harnessing it to make a range of cocktails. The unique tartness of mangoes comes from a combination of citric and malic acids, wrote Krish Ashok in Lounge in 2021 in a piece titled What is the science of mangoes?