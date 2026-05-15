Wild, local mangoes find their way to gourmet menus

At Fateh Garh, a luxury retreat in Rajasthan, chef Krishna Ameta works with the Patashio Ambo from the Rajsamand region. Named for its size (referring to the sugar candy batasha), it has a sweet-tangy profile and can be eaten in a single bite. It is reduced to a jammy consistency and cooked with khoya and coconut for a barfi. “This is a fibrous variety and it takes around 20-25 mangoes to get just 300-400g of pulp. But the unique flavour profile makes up for the hard work. When guests taste the barfi, they ask to see the mango,” says Ameta.