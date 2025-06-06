'Puranpoli' baklava and 'bombil' tacos amp up Marathi fine dining

At Aragma in Pune, chef Amit Ghorpade is creating flavour bombs inspired by his childhood growing up on a farm in Sangli, often borrowing from his grandmother’s recipes, and produce available in the city’s century-old vegetable market Mandai. For the tasting menus ( ₹2,200 for lunch; ₹3,200 for dinner), the chef has come up with pastas using everyday legumes such as kulith or horsegram and matki or moth beans. “My grandmother prepared a porridge of kulith on sick days, and often made a flour out of matki to prepare the traditional flatbread bhakri," he reveals. Both the versions comprise staples integral to the community, for instance, fried methi (fenugreek) leaves as garnish, and sauce/oil made of dill, locally known as shepu, and eaten as a stir-fry in Marathi homes. The pasta idea came from his stints at Italian restaurants — Alto Vino at JW Marriott Pune and Giovanni’s Table at Royal Caribbean Cruise. “And also because chef Massimo Bottura is my idol," he adds. Ghorpade believes modern spins can familiarise diners with the nuances of the cuisine, “but they should be by someone who understands the context, and the depth of the flavours."