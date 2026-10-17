When India's fermented foods meet the probiotic craze

People often find it hard to accept that ordinary dal, chana and rajma may do more to feed their resident microbes than a fancy probiotic. Probiotics feel like an intervention; fibre merely feels like eating. That active-intervention bias is powerful. A capsule or artisanal kombucha feels medical, while a bowl of rajma feels mundane. The rajma feeds an existing ecosystem; the capsule mainly feeds the nutraceutical company.
Traditional Indian fermented foods are often sold back to us as ‘ancient probiotics’, a framing that borrows the probiotics industry’s logic and applies it backwards.
Commercial dahi is made with a defined starter culture chosen to produce the same flavour and texture batch after batch. Home dahi is less standardized. When you inoculate warm milk with yesterday’s curd, it carries forward whichever lactic-acid bacteria are thriving in that starter. Different households, milk, temperatures and utensils can produce somewhat different microbial communities and flavours. That variability is part of its charm and why home curd occasionally fails spectacularly. Commercial dahi offers consistency and it control; home dahi offers continuity and character. There is no point trying to argue which one is superior.
When my family moved from Chennai to Delhi in 1992, the most precious cargo aboard the Tamil Nadu Express was not my mother’s gold jewellery. It was the curd-starter that she had kept going for decades. In fact, we even bought fresh milk in Bhopal, half-way through the journey, and seeded it to ensure that the lactic-acid bacteria got fed on that 34-hour journey. To my mother, that spoonful carried the continuity of every kitchen in which she had kept it alive. It was a microbial family heirloom, even if its precise cast of organisms had changed many times along the way.
Idli and dosa batter is transformed by lactic-acid bacteria and wild yeasts present on the surfaces of the ingredients and kitchen vessels. They generate acid and gas, improving texture, flavour and shelf life. Salt-fermented pickles rely on related communities. Kanji turns black carrots into a tart purple drink; ambali turns ragi into a sour porridge that survives the heat. Foods once treated as ordinary working-class staples now return in urban cafés at ten times the price, with no memory of the fact that working-class people ate them because it was cheap and kept well in the heat.