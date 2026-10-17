When India's fermented foods meet the probiotic craze

As a card-carrying Tamilian, I cannot not speak about curd rice. It’s the evening meal across much of south India, dismissed as the lazy option, the ‘I don’t want to cook’ dinner, the thing you eat when you’re too tired to think about nutrition. Curd stirred into rice, maybe with a bit of pickle on the side, or that specific type of sun-dried chilli that your particular home swears by. It sends live curd cultures and resistant starch into the colon together. Scientists use the term ‘symbiotic’ for combinations shown to provide a benefit, but curd rice does not need the term to remain a sensible meal. Yet again, it comes from centuries of people eating what was available, cheap and comforting. Milk spoils quickly in the heat, so we ferment it. Vegetables spoil, so we pickle them. A hot climate, leftover rice and milk that will not keep, all meeting in a steel bowl that, for many south Indians, is comfort food.