The rise of matcha bars in India
Matcha is a tea that was traditionally associated with Japanese tea ceremony. It has now taken centrestage in India and is finding takers among a new generation of tea drinkers
In the past year, there’s been a proliferation of boba tea brands and matcha bars. Looking at the global adoption of these teas, we’re a bit late to the party but are certainly catching up. About a year ago, I wrote on the changing styles of tea, and Anne-Frédérique Dayraut, a tea promoter in France, had talked about how matcha, boba and chai are almost dissociated from tea, as standalone beverages. Still, the tea world can lay claim to this popularity, especially given that these are teas one enjoys out of home, lend themselves to customising, and are hence attractive to a new generation of tea drinkers.