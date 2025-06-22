The rise of matcha bars in India

Matcha is a tea that was traditionally about Japanese tea ceremony, with flavours quite different from the average tea. Yet that hasn’t come in the way of this current surge in popularity. For so long, one spoke of its acquired flavours of umami and bitterness. And of course, it’s not an inexpensive tea. So to see the demand surge with a global shortage is reason enough to take notice of it. The Japan Times reported in February that matcha production saw a threefold increase from 2010 to 2023, and that in the last five years, it has reached a “tipping point", with over half of matcha from Japan exported.