Mad about matcha? You can now find it in your rasgulla, gola and dosa

A new shade of green is sweeping through cafes and culinary hotspots in India. Once considered an esoteric health trend, matcha has brewed its way from niche wellness circles into the culinary scene. The emerald green tea powder, traditionally frothed with hot water, is the current favourite ingredient for chefs and bar professionals.

While there's no universal grading system for matcha, shops in Japan generally categorise their powders into three main types: ceremonial grade matcha with almost no bitterness, culinary grade matcha, which has a slight bitter taste and is best suited for desserts, and premium grade matcha for daily use.

We pick some truly offbeat, trend-setting matcha dishes and drinks from across the country.

View Full Image Mango and matcha 'rasgulla' tiramisu at Bombay Sweet Shop, Mumbai.

Mango and matcha rasgulla tiramisu at Bombay Sweet Shop, Mumbai

What happens when matcha meets the humble mithai? Bombay Sweet Shop has been infusing Indian mithai with the Japanese green tea with delicious results. A rasgulla is first soaked in mango syrup before being layered with matcha, and topped with tiramisu-style mascarpone cream. “The earthy, slightly bitter flavour helps balance the richness and sweetness that most traditional mithai are known for. It especially shines in milk-based sweets like peda, rasgulla, or barfi, because the base allows the matcha to stand out without overpowering the dish," says Girish Nayak, chief mithaiwala at Bombay Sweet Shop.

Available at all Bombay Sweet Shop outlets in Mumbai (Byculla, Bandra, Kala Ghoda and Oshiwara).

Matcha French toast at Nasi & Mee, Bengaluru

This pan-Asian restaurant chain is reimagining the classic breakfast dish with matcha. Soft, buttery brioche slices are dipped in a matcha infused egg and milk mix and pan-fried until golden. It’s topped with airy matcha foam and a bright berry compote.

17 Convent Road, Srinivas Nagar, Shanthala Nagar, Richmond Town, Bengaluru

Matcha masala dosa tacos at Caravela, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa

Dosa with a hint of matcha. That’s how chef Steve Raj has reimagined his favourite breakfast item. “I grew up eating different kinds of dosas that my mother would make for me. So, I like experimenting with dosas with the latest trends." For the taco, he fills spicy potato masala drizzled with wasabi mayo inside a dosa. The matcha lends a mild bitterness that contrasts with the spicy filling.

Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Dando, Candolim, Bardez, Goa

View Full Image Dreamy S'mores Matcha at Blondie by Bastian.

Dreamy S’mores Matcha at Blondie, Mumbai

This comforting hot matcha drink marries the creamy richness of white chocolate ganache with toasted notes of torched meringue. Think a campfire inside a mug. “We wanted to bring warmth and nostalgia into a matcha format. The s’mores reference was a way to reimagine childhood comfort through an adult lens," says Natasha Hemani, co-founder of Blondie by Bastian.

Ground Floor, Sant Kutir Building, Khar West, Opp. Los Cavos, Mumbai

Matcha towel cake at Harajuku Tokyo Café, Gurugram and New Delhi

This Japanese-themed cafe offers a unique matcha experience – a matcha crepe cake shaped like a neatly-rolled towel. A gentle prodding with a spoon reveals a fluffy, faintly sweet matcha cream inside. The café uses ceremonial grade matcha from Kagoshima, known for producing matcha with a pronounced sweetness and umami, often less bitter compared to other regions or culinary grades.

Available at Gurugram and New Delhi outlets



Matcha yuzu gola at Carnival by Trèsind, Mumbai

Imagine the street-side gola, but with a Japanese spin. Freshly-shaved ice drizzled with matcha and dunked in house-made syrups makes for a refreshing treat at this progressive Indian restaurant. Looking for a boozy finish? Beverage manager Rahul Kamath will have them laced with vodka or tequila for a cocktail experience. The gola is made live on a cart in front of the guest.

Krishna Curve Building, Juhu Tara Road, opposite Juhu Garden, Hasmukh Nagar, Santacruz (West), Mumbai

View Full Image Mango matcha gelato at The Gelato Bar.

Mango matcha gelato at The Gelato Bar, Mumbai

A new flavour brings together the lush sweetness of Alphonso mangoes with the earthy, umami depth of matcha. The sorbet uses ceremonial grade matcha from Shizuoka. The texture is smooth, and characteristic of an indulgent fruit sorbet. There’s also a pure matcha gelato.

Shah Industrial Estate, Deonar, Chembur, Mumbai,



Collagen boost matcha at Mokai, Mumbai

This Asian‑inspired restaurant where croissants and cameras hang playfully from the ceiling, has collagen in its matcha latte. Anti-ageing benefits aside, it has a hint of sweetness from the vanilla. If you're new to matcha's savoury notes, and looking to ease into the matcha game, ask for their signature mango matcha. You also have a choice of almond or oat milk.

Chapel Rd, St Sebastian Colony, Ranwar, Bandra West, Mumbai

Matcha Bliss cocktail at Firewater Neo, Financial District, Hyderabad

This rooftop bar and restaurant has found a way to pair the subtly grassy notes of matcha with alcohol. It blends a matcha infused gin with grapefruit juice and honey for an earthy cocktail. It’s served over ice and elegantly finished with a dusting of matcha powder.

The District, Myscape Rd, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar is a Mumbai-based food and travel writer



