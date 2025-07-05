Mad about matcha? You can now find it in your rasgulla, gola and dosa

Mango and matcha rasgulla tiramisu at Bombay Sweet Shop, Mumbai

What happens when matcha meets the humble mithai? Bombay Sweet Shop has been infusing Indian mithai with the Japanese green tea with delicious results. A rasgulla is first soaked in mango syrup before being layered with matcha, and topped with tiramisu-style mascarpone cream. “The earthy, slightly bitter flavour helps balance the richness and sweetness that most traditional mithai are known for. It especially shines in milk-based sweets like peda, rasgulla, or barfi, because the base allows the matcha to stand out without overpowering the dish," says Girish Nayak, chief mithaiwala at Bombay Sweet Shop.

Available at all Bombay Sweet Shop outlets in Mumbai (Byculla, Bandra, Kala Ghoda and Oshiwara).