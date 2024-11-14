Weekend food plan: A craft chocolate festival and an interactive workshop

Bangalore hosts the Indian Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival, an immersive culinary experience with the country's top chefs

Team Lounge
Published14 Nov 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Bangalore hosts the Indian Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival, featuring international chocolate makers for the first time.
Bangalore hosts the Indian Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival, featuring international chocolate makers for the first time.(Raj Kashyap)

Food Nerd Festival

The Food Nerd Festival 2024 is set to bring together the country's top chefs for an immersive culinary experience in Bengaluru and Mumbai. This interactive workshop series revolves around four fundamental elements - Salt, Fat, Acid, and Heat - led by expert chefs. Heena Punwani of Maska Bakery will share the art of baking with various fats, while Payal Shah of Kobo Fermentary will delve into the history and craft of Indian vinegars. Meanwhile, Chef Gresham Fernandes of Bandra Born will demonstrate the transformative power of temperature in cooking, showcasing techniques behind dishes like jammy eggs and dehydrated jerky. This unique festival promises hands-on learning, culinary mastery, and innovative techniques for food enthusiasts.

Craft chocolate comes to Bengaluru

On November 16 and 17, Bangalore hosts the Indian Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival, featuring international chocolate makers for the first time. This year's highlight is Martin Christy, co-founder of the International Institute of Chocolate & Cacao Tasting, leading India's first guided international craft chocolate tasting. Experience premium Indian-origin chocolates, crafted with sustainable farming practices.

Also read: 4 exciting new restaurants to check out across cities this month

Library Blu bar heads North 

The renowned Library Blu bar from The Leela Palace Chennai heads north, bringing its celebrated mixology to the elegant Rubicon Bar & Cigar Lounge at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences. Library Blu brings its signature cocktails and curated malts, paired with delectable tapas, to complement Rubicon’s celebrated selection of spirits, wines, and craft beverages. The collaboration reaches its pinnacle as Library Blu’s finest wines from Tuscany and Bordeaux grace the sophisticated setting of Rubicon. Enjoy remarkable cocktails crafted with rare Glenfiddich and Bruichladdich single malts, perfectly paired with zesty appetizers. Together, these establishments craft an enticing episode where coastal inspiration meets northern grandeur. From the serene shores of Chennai, where Library Blu paints evenings in shades of cerulean and indigo, to the refined ambiance of Gurugram’s Rubicon Bar & Cigar Lounge, a celebratory experience unfolds.

Bagels and brews in Bengaluru 

Maverick & Farmer in Ulsoor is hosting a breakfast pop-up on November 17. Chef Tushar Chopra, founder of Bangalore Bagel Shop, will serve New York-Montreal style bagel sandwiches. The menu includes options like bacon with scrambled eggs, BBQ tofu, Norwegian salmon, and pastrami with pulled pork, accompanied by specialty coffees and cream cheese spreads.

Also read: Tasting Mexico in Mussoorie

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Business NewsLoungeFoodWeekend food plan: A craft chocolate festival and an interactive workshop

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.35
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -5.1 (-0.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.