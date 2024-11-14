Weekend food plan: A craft chocolate festival and an interactive workshop

Food Nerd Festival The Food Nerd Festival 2024 is set to bring together the country's top chefs for an immersive culinary experience in Bengaluru and Mumbai. This interactive workshop series revolves around four fundamental elements - Salt, Fat, Acid, and Heat - led by expert chefs. Heena Punwani of Maska Bakery will share the art of baking with various fats, while Payal Shah of Kobo Fermentary will delve into the history and craft of Indian vinegars. Meanwhile, Chef Gresham Fernandes of Bandra Born will demonstrate the transformative power of temperature in cooking, showcasing techniques behind dishes like jammy eggs and dehydrated jerky. This unique festival promises hands-on learning, culinary mastery, and innovative techniques for food enthusiasts.

Craft chocolate comes to Bengaluru On November 16 and 17, Bangalore hosts the Indian Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival, featuring international chocolate makers for the first time. This year's highlight is Martin Christy, co-founder of the International Institute of Chocolate & Cacao Tasting, leading India's first guided international craft chocolate tasting. Experience premium Indian-origin chocolates, crafted with sustainable farming practices.

The renowned Library Blu bar from The Leela Palace Chennai heads north, bringing its celebrated mixology to the elegant Rubicon Bar & Cigar Lounge at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences. Library Blu brings its signature cocktails and curated malts, paired with delectable tapas, to complement Rubicon's celebrated selection of spirits, wines, and craft beverages. The collaboration reaches its pinnacle as Library Blu's finest wines from Tuscany and Bordeaux grace the sophisticated setting of Rubicon. Enjoy remarkable cocktails crafted with rare Glenfiddich and Bruichladdich single malts, perfectly paired with zesty appetizers. Together, these establishments craft an enticing episode where coastal inspiration meets northern grandeur. From the serene shores of Chennai, where Library Blu paints evenings in shades of cerulean and indigo, to the refined ambiance of Gurugram's Rubicon Bar & Cigar Lounge, a celebratory experience unfolds.

Bagels and brews in Bengaluru Maverick & Farmer in Ulsoor is hosting a breakfast pop-up on November 17. Chef Tushar Chopra, founder of Bangalore Bagel Shop, will serve New York-Montreal style bagel sandwiches. The menu includes options like bacon with scrambled eggs, BBQ tofu, Norwegian salmon, and pastrami with pulled pork, accompanied by specialty coffees and cream cheese spreads.