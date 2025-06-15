Meat-eating dilemmas and the one-pot approach
The dichotomy of modern eating allows one to adapt and improvise in the kitchen
Last month in Mumbai, I met a Brahmin taxi driver from Uttar Pradesh. Within five minutes of getting into his car, he asked where I was from. When I said Goa, he peered in the rear-view mirror. “Christian?"
No, Hindu, I said.
He beamed, “Jai Shree Ram."
Soon, he proceeded to excoriate Muslims, Christians and other Hindus who ate meat. When I pointed out that meat-eating Brahmins were not uncommon, he was dismissive of their faith. “Eating meat is not in our religion, not in the natural course of things," he said. “The Vedas tell you that."