Meat-eating dilemmas and the one-pot approach

What I do is to be aware and scale back on what I eat. I do not claim this is adequate, timely, or even ethical recompense for my carnivorous ways, but it is what I do. The amount of meat I eat has fallen drastically from my younger years. I may borrow a piece or three from my daughter, primarily bone, because it limits the meat I eat and allows me the singular pleasure of gristle, marrow, and cartilage. Sometimes, I keep vegetables at the centre of what I eat and use a pork pickle or dried fish as a condiment that makes the meal as satisfying as a meal centred on, say a pan full of mutton fry or a big bowl of fish curry.