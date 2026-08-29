Why the world's best coffee shop isn't in Melbourne

The menu reflects that philosophy. It offers espresso, cappuccino, and cortado, along with new choices. Southern Weather, the house blend and Allen's own everyday choice, has notes of milk chocolate, plum and candied walnut. Geometry combines Ethiopian and Colombian coffees into a bright, fruit-forward blend, while Monarch is roasted with milk drinks in mind. Tropical Weather is floral and juicy, Eclipse is a darker roast, and Power Nap offers a half-caffeinated option for those who want another cup without sacrificing a good night’s sleep.