How chefs craft unique restaurant menus
SummaryFrom seasonal changes to culinary events, menus are constantly evolving to balance innovation and customer preferences
At home, on her bedside table, chef Radhika Khandelwal keeps a notebook to document her thoughts, with “dishes sometimes appearing in dreams". She is the owner of the restaurant Fig & Maple in Delhi. The notebook, scribbled with copious notes, travels with her everywhere. In it, Khandelwal also jots down memories of her childhood: “A visit to India Gate where I had kaala khatta as a child has, led me to create an elevated version of the flavour profile as a salad with amaranth leaves and jamun dressing."
For her, introducing a new menu is akin to a “home cleansing routine", wherein some old dishes move out to make way for the new.