How chefs craft unique restaurant menus

“It’s called menu engineering," says chef Gagandeep Singh Bedi of Roseate, National Capital Region (NCR), adding, “it is a method to strategically create dishes that can be popularised with patrons." At Roseate, the “food calendar" is prepared six-eight months in advance with celebrity chefs, pop-ups and other culinary events for patrons. Its Sunday brunch, which changes every week is especially popular. Bedi narrates an incident of a family, having enjoyed Roseate’s Patiala special, returning only to find a south Indian special. “They sulked but we got them some items specially made from the kitchen," says Bedi, adding that patrons should ask restaurants for what he calls, a “hidden menu" where some of the dishes, if not all, can be prepared in the kitchen on special request.