Tasting Mexico in Mussoorie
SummaryA Mexican restaurant run by expats brings new flavours to Dehrudun’s growing food scene
On our last trip from Mexico, we brought back chillies instead of clothes," laughs Ricardo Vargas. A steady supply of dry chillies is a must, among other Mexican spices and seasonings, for the Dehradun-based Vargas who is co-founder of México Lindo – a Mexican restaurant that opened in the Uttarakhand capital three months earlier.
Dehradun may retain the charms of a quiet town out of Ruskin Bond’s short stories, but its transformation into a state capital has come with several buzzy additions to the city’s retail and culinary scene. Neighbourhoods such as Rajpur Road are dotted with cafes and restaurants, offering everything from artisanal coffee to craft cocktails. It is however still somewhat surprising to find a place like México Lindo in the city, serving authentic delicacies cooked by a team of Mexican expats.