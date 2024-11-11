Tasting Mexico in Mussoorie

Offering an unusual cuisine amid a profusion of North Indian and Himalayan restaurants, México Lindo is a hidden gem. “Dehradun is a small city, but the good thing is that people are used to dining out here," Vargas says. “Most of our customers come through word of mouth, and after three months, we are beginning to get regulars." The location of the restaurant can also draw tourists travelling from Delhi and other places towards Mussoorie and further. With bootstrapped operations and a team of seven across the kitchen and serving staff, the restaurant uses Instagram for promotion, its page filled with food-meets-culture content. In one post, Satsuki, posing as a customer, asks for salsa with her meal. In response, Vargas breaks into a dance. A cheeky caption reads, “We bring the heat—on the dance floor AND your tacos!"