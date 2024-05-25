Counting nutrients and recipes with millets
The Dietary Guidelines for Indians by the Indian Council of Medical Research recommends that half the cereal component in a day should be from whole grains like millets
I am amazed by the maddening diversity of food Karnataka has to offer. North Karnataka, Dakshina Karnataka, Kodagu, Mangaluru, Udupi, Saraswat, and Navayath Muslim being some of the cuisines in the state. I have tasted, cooked and delved into recipes from almost all these regions and there is probably just one dish that has eluded my love.