Master the basics of miso to transform everyday cooking
SummaryTips, hacks and recipe ideas for the hot favourite Japanese seasoning
If you dine at Ground Up, chef Gayatri Desai’s ferment-forward restaurant in Pune, chances are you will be offered a tour of her miso room. Desai has amassed around 40 batches of miso, most of which are prepared using indigenous grains and legumes. There’s one made from ghevada, a rajma-like bean with a GI tag from Satara district in Maharashtra. The 36-year-old chef wants to familiarise her diners with an ingredient otherwise rooted in Japanese culture, and at the same time make it accessible and approachable for Indian home cooks.