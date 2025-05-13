World Cocktail Day: Mixology goes high-tech with fancy bar equipment
SummaryFrom complex technology to three-dimensional ice moulds and cocktail labs, here’s how bars in India have levelled up like never before
Razvan Zamfirescu, the beverage head of All In Hospitality that launched HyLo in Mumbai recently, excitedly leads guests to the bar to show off the homogeniser machine, the pièce de résistance and the only one being used in India according to him.
The machine is used to pulverise ingredients, and extract flavours from fruits and lemons without cutting into them. “The machine creates pressure and releases sucrose and oils from lemons instead of breaking the skin to just release acids. My sours are on a whole different level with the lemon juice from the machine, be it pisco sours, whisky sours or mezcal sours," Zamfirescu says.
Whether it is to cater to modern innovations or to stay ahead of the curve, mixologists today ensure that their creations are uber cool, on point and flavourful with tools such as rotovap, homogeniser, ultrasonic sous vide, cryofiltration and custom ice blocks. These high-end equipment can be huge investment for bars; the rotovap—short for rotary evaporator—costs between ₹6 lakh and ₹13 lakh depending on its size and country it’s sourced from. This is in sharp contrast to just a few thousand rupees spent on regular bar equipment such as shakers and pans that can make most cocktails.