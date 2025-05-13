World Cocktail Day: Mixology goes high-tech with fancy bar equipment

Chanda acknowledges that bartenders must know how to utilise modern equipment, saying that Home was the first bar in Delhi with its own dedicated lab with rotovap and other modern tools. “Asian bars, especially in Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong are ahead of us because almost every bar has their own lab. If we have to raise our profile in the international bar community, we must know how to use them at our disposal." Along with Pass Code Hospitality and beverage education platform Tulleeho, he launched a bar academy called Klarify in December to teach bartenders how to master advanced cocktail techniques and equipment.