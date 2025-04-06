Gajar halwa 2.0 on the menu at Hyderabad’s newest restaurant
SummaryAt MOAI, chef Mohib Farooqui showcases a minimalistic, technique-driven culinary approach distilled from his varied experiences of two decades
At MOAI in Hyderabad’s financial district, Gachibowli, a deep, white plate holds a spatchcock chargrilled baby chicken on a bed of flowing tahini and shio koji (a Japanese condiment ) dotted with barberries. The idea of the restaurant, which opened on 28 March, is to offer an elevated dining experience, where the ingredient is the hero.
“For me, there has to be one prominent flavour and if necessary, two more things underlying it," explains consultant chef Mohib Farooqui, who has designed the signature menu with 28 items. A succession of dishes bear testimony to this approach. The focaccia with a black garlic glaze comes with a generous blob of whipped ricotta, sun-dried tomatoes, olive crumble and fresh basil. The fried chicken—Buffalo wings stuffed with prawn mousse—is served with a toasted rice dipping sauce. The khichdi khatta and kheema 2.0 is served like an arancini with a tamarind gel.