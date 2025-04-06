Gajar halwa 2.0 on the menu at Hyderabad’s newest restaurant

Also read: How to add fizz to tender coconut water

Farooqui was born and brought up in Saudi Arabia and moved to India in 1995 when he was 13. He says that from the age of six, he could cook different egg preparations like the Lebanese awarma, with preserved lamb and its fat. Or a scramble to go with the ful mudammas (an Egyptian fava beans stew) that the family would order. “I was comfortable in the kitchen because my mother and elder sister had a love for cooking, and both had confidence in my abilities," Farooqui says. As a child, he dreamt of being a shawarma cook. In Jeddah, he recalls visiting a vegetable market near his home with his mother in the evenings. “As soon as the Lebanese cook at the shawarma stall there saw me, he would begin preparing one and have it ready by the time my mother was done and we reached him. If the world comes to an end, I will be at peace with one good chicken shawarma and an opera gateau."