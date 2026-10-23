Is monk fruit the best substitute for sugar?

“If we replace sugar, we are replacing almost 20% of the ingredients in ice cream,” says Sumant Bhargava, chef de cuisine at Delhi-based Zimero Ice Cream. To compensate for this, the balance of milk and cream has to change, and the recipe has to be adjusted again depending on whether the flavour is vanilla, chocolate, or coffee. Zimero uses a blend of monk fruit and allulose rather than monk fruit alone, since it cannot replace the bulk and other properties that sugar brings to ice cream. Getting the texture right involves more than simply swapping one sweetener for another.