Is monk fruit the best substitute for sugar?

There was a time when ordering a sugar-free dessert involved a certain amount of compromise. You knew why you were choosing it, but you also knew there was a fair chance the regular version would taste better. As monk fruit sweetener becomes more widely used in culinary circles, the distinction is blurring.
Monk fruit’s attraction is straightforward. The extract gets its sweetness from compounds called mogrosides and is intensely sweet, so very little is needed. And in the right recipe, it can produce desserts that taste remarkably close to their sugar-sweetened counterparts, from cookies and ice creams to cheesecakes and even Indian mithais.
But can it really do everything sugar does? Not quite.
The trouble begins when it comes to texture. Pastry chefs have never used sugar merely because food needs to taste sweet. Sugar determines how a cookie spreads, how ice cream freezes, whether a meringue holds, and whether caramel exists at all. For chefs, the challenge is knowing when monk fruit can replace sugar, when the entire recipe needs reworking and when the substitution simply won’t work.
At BBRWN, a brew bar and functional wellness space in Mumbai, founder Drishti Gundecha has found considerable success with monk fruit-sweetened desserts. Her almond flour and chocolate chunk cookies are popular, with customers specifically visiting the cafe for them. The pistachio raspberry cookies and gluten-free brownies have also adapted well. But getting there involved repeated trials over a few weeks. “Sugar does contribute to the texture and structure of baked goods, by creating that thicker, softer consistency. Monk fruit behaves differently, so maintaining the right mouthfeel is one of our biggest challenges.”
The team had to work on achieving the right texture, consistency and colour, while ensuring the cookies didn’t over-brown or burn. Interestingly, BBRWN prepares its monk fruit sweetener using only monk fruit and water, without additional bulking agents. Its cookies and brownies also contain sugar-free dark chocolate, while other products at the cafe may use sweeteners such as date syrup, honey or agave .
Ice cream creates a different problem. Sugar affects its freezing point as well as its texture, which means removing it can leave you with something less appealing than the creamy scoop you had in mind.
“If we replace sugar, we are replacing almost 20% of the ingredients in ice cream,” says Sumant Bhargava, chef de cuisine at Delhi-based Zimero Ice Cream. To compensate for this, the balance of milk and cream has to change, and the recipe has to be adjusted again depending on whether the flavour is vanilla, chocolate, or coffee. Zimero uses a blend of monk fruit and allulose rather than monk fruit alone, since it cannot replace the bulk and other properties that sugar brings to ice cream. Getting the texture right involves more than simply swapping one sweetener for another.
There are also flavours for which there is no clever workaround yet. Butterscotch and salted caramel cannot be made with monk fruit because it does not caramelise, says Bhargava.
At Tulah Clinical Wellness Sanctuary in Kozhikode, chef culinaire Nilesh Limaye ran into a similar problem while making pavlova. “A classic meringue needs to be dry and crisp, and we knew monk fruit wouldn’t give us that structure, so we tried a softer-centred meringue cup instead. But, the egg whites never reached proper peaks, and the mixture stayed runny,” he says.