Is monk fruit the best substitute for sugar?

There was a time when ordering a sugar-free dessert involved a certain amount of compromise. You knew why you were choosing it, but you also knew there was a fair chance the regular version would taste better. As monk fruit sweetener becomes more widely used in culinary circles, the distinction is blurring.
There was a time when ordering a sugar-free dessert involved a certain amount of compromise. You knew why you were choosing it, but you also knew there was a fair chance the regular version would taste better. As monk fruit sweetener becomes more widely used in culinary circles, the distinction is blurring.
Monk fruit’s attraction is straightforward. The extract gets its sweetness from compounds called mogrosides and is intensely sweet, so very little is needed. And in the right recipe, it can produce desserts that taste remarkably close to their sugar-sweetened counterparts, from cookies and ice creams to cheesecakes and even Indian mithais.
Monk fruit’s attraction is straightforward. The extract gets its sweetness from compounds called mogrosides and is intensely sweet, so very little is needed. And in the right recipe, it can produce desserts that taste remarkably close to their sugar-sweetened counterparts, from cookies and ice creams to cheesecakes and even Indian mithais.
But can it really do everything sugar does? Not quite.
The trouble begins when it comes to texture. Pastry chefs have never used sugar merely because food needs to taste sweet. Sugar determines how a cookie spreads, how ice cream freezes, whether a meringue holds, and whether caramel exists at all. For chefs, the challenge is knowing when monk fruit can replace sugar, when the entire recipe needs reworking and when the substitution simply won’t work.
At BBRWN, a brew bar and functional wellness space in Mumbai, founder Drishti Gundecha has found considerable success with monk fruit-sweetened desserts. Her almond flour and chocolate chunk cookies are popular, with customers specifically visiting the cafe for them. The pistachio raspberry cookies and gluten-free brownies have also adapted well. But getting there involved repeated trials over a few weeks. “Sugar does contribute to the texture and structure of baked goods, by creating that thicker, softer consistency. Monk fruit behaves differently, so maintaining the right mouthfeel is one of our biggest challenges.”
The team had to work on achieving the right texture, consistency and colour, while ensuring the cookies didn’t over-brown or burn. Interestingly, BBRWN prepares its monk fruit sweetener using only monk fruit and water, without additional bulking agents. Its cookies and brownies also contain sugar-free dark chocolate, while other products at the cafe may use sweeteners such as date syrup, honey or agave .
Ice cream creates a different problem. Sugar affects its freezing point as well as its texture, which means removing it can leave you with something less appealing than the creamy scoop you had in mind.
“If we replace sugar, we are replacing almost 20% of the ingredients in ice cream,” says Sumant Bhargava, chef de cuisine at Delhi-based Zimero Ice Cream. To compensate for this, the balance of milk and cream has to change, and the recipe has to be adjusted again depending on whether the flavour is vanilla, chocolate, or coffee. Zimero uses a blend of monk fruit and allulose rather than monk fruit alone, since it cannot replace the bulk and other properties that sugar brings to ice cream. Getting the texture right involves more than simply swapping one sweetener for another.
There are also flavours for which there is no clever workaround yet. Butterscotch and salted caramel cannot be made with monk fruit because it does not caramelise, says Bhargava.
At Tulah Clinical Wellness Sanctuary in Kozhikode, chef culinaire Nilesh Limaye ran into a similar problem while making pavlova. “A classic meringue needs to be dry and crisp, and we knew monk fruit wouldn’t give us that structure, so we tried a softer-centred meringue cup instead. But, the egg whites never reached proper peaks, and the mixture stayed runny,” he says.
Other desserts are more forgiving. Limaye found that monk fruit works well in puddings, panna cotta, cheesecake, yogurt- and fruit-based desserts, where sugar’s chief role is sweetness. Caramel, nougat, and macarons are another matter because sugar is also crystallising, holding air or retaining moisture. While they use monk fruit exclusively in some desserts, in others coconut sugar or maple syrup is added.
But, traditional sweets pose a different story. At House of Ikai, a modern Indian mithai shop in Mumbai, founder Harmitsingh Sikh successfully adapted nut-based sweets and selected modaks using monk fruit. Motichoor laddoo, pistachio roll, kaju katli, mohanthal, kesar peda are some of the sweets they make with monk fruit sugar. “Sugar contributes far more than sweetness: it also influences texture, structure and shelf stability,” he says.
Some traditional mithai depend so heavily on sugar for their structure or syrup consistency that House of Ikai chooses not to make a monk-fruit version at all.
Bhargava says Zimero has managed to achieve 95% similarity (to sugar-based ones) in its no-added-sugar ice creams in terms of sweetness, mouthfeel and texture. “With stronger flavours such as coffee and hazelnut, as well as with the kulfi, the difference is difficult to identify,” he says.
At BBRWN, Gundecha has managed to get close to the experience of sugar, though getting the texture right took more work.
Limaye says that his team’s “aim was that no guest should feel they have given something up.” Monk fruit has allowed the kitchen to keep desserts such as tiramisu, baked cheesecakes and soufflés on the menu.
In contrast, House of Ikai’s monk fruit mithais are balanced rather than intensely sweet, Sikh says, so that cashew, almond, saffron or ghee gain more prominence.
But what does ‘monk fruit-sweetened’ actually tell us? “‘Monk-fruit sweetened’ describes the role of one ingredient, not the character of the whole dessert,” says Gargi Sareen, nutritionist at Sova Health, a gut health and precision wellness company in Gurugram. “Everything else in that cake—the fat, flour, the base—still counts.”
The other confusion is the wording around sugar. Zimero, for example, describes its range as no-added sugar, not sugar-free, because ice cream contains milk, which contains naturally occurring lactose.
For a dessert lover, this is the most useful thing to remember. Monk fruit can help reduce added sugar, and produce a dessert that tastes remarkably close to the one made with sugar. But it does not automatically make that dessert low-calorie, diabetes-friendly, or something you can eat twice of just because it sounds healthier.
Ultimately, monk fruit may not be able to do everything sugar does, but as these chefs have discovered, it can still make a pretty good dessert.
Anushka Patodia is an independent journalist from Mumbai.