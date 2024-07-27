A taste of the monsoon with freshwater catch
SummaryChefs are recreating their memories of freshwater fish and shrimp during the monsoon as special tasting menus
Overcast skies, ponds and streams gurgling with water, and verdant paddy fields ready for the first planting of the season—monsoon in India is nothing less than an evocative watercolour landscape. The rains bring with them not just a bounty of herbs and greens but also a variety of freshwater catch. Small shrimp, finger-sized fish and water insects from streams and estuaries spill into fields and ponds.
During the monsoon, most coastal states follow a ban on fishing. According to Know Your Fish, which makes ocean-friendly seafood recommendations for the west coast of India, this ban protects 17 species that breed during that time in addition to providing a most important “fishing rest" for near-shore waters during those 45-60 days. At such a time, the freshwater fish and shrimp add a sweet seasonal touch—and a dose of protein—to the daily meal.
Chefs, who spent their childhood in the countryside—from Coorg and Siliguri to the upper reaches of Assam—have very vivid memories of dishes made around this monsoon catch. “My father, who was a government official, would get posted to different regions of Nagaland. One of the places that I remember clearly is Meluri, a small town in Phek district, which was surrounded by rivers," reminisces Aketoli Zhimomi, who runs Ethnic Table, a cosy 20-seat restaurant and catering service in Dimapur that serves contemporary Naga cuisine. Every Saturday, her father would drive down the large family of six siblings, aunts and cousins, to the river, where he would divert a small stream for them.
“We would catch small finger-sized fish, shrimp, crabs and water beetles, snails and water crickets, which would later go into a simple chutney made with raw mustard oil, chillies, fresh ginger leaves and minimal water," says Zhimomi. These would be cooked together on fire. Not much stirring was required, and the oil would add body to the dish. Now, as she is based in Dimapur, Zhimomi doesn’t have ready access to the freshwater catch during the rains. “But if I am catering in this season and a client demands this dish, I order the shrimp and fish from the village. It is a tricky proposition as we don’t have proper cold storage facilities here," she adds.
