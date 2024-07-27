A taste of the monsoon with freshwater catch

Chefs are always on a lookout for producers, who could bring them freshwater fish and shrimp from the streams. Mumbai boy, Chef Kayzad Sadri, executive chef at Amadeo by Oberoi, BKC —which shows micro-concepts from Japanese, Chinese, Italian and Indian cuisines—is working on a monsoon menu right now, and is hoping to get some part of the season’s marine bounty. “Our Indian menu is inspired by the Western states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, and I can imagine some very interesting dishes around this seasonal produce," he says. Sadri spent a large portion of his childhood in Navsari, Gujarat, which is home to a sizable Parsi population. One of the dishes that he was extremely fond of was the patio, a sweet-spicy-tangy dish made with prawn or fish. “During the monsoon, it would be made with eel or shrimp found in the rivers. The latter were beautifully translucent and flavourful. The taste still lingers," he adds.