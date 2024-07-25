5 monsoon menus to make the most of the rains

From hot pots to chaat boards, there is a host of delicacies in honour of the season

Team Lounge
Published25 Jul 2024, 03:00 PM IST
A monsoon-special hot pot box by Little Food Co.
A monsoon-special hot pot box by Little Food Co.

Flavours of southeast Asia

Mumbai-based food delivery venture Little Food Co. has a flavour-packed monsoon menu with three Southeast Asian hotpots. Each can be assembled at home, and comes with a base of vegetables or meat, ramen noodles with assorted toppings, scallion buns and a fortune cookie. The vegetarin Sichuan Hot Pot has mushrooms or tofu alohg with forest mushrooms, lotus root and pakchoy. Non-vegetarians can pick from the Chongqing chicken or pork hot pot. They are soulful broths of tender meat and dumplings.

Inspired by street food

The restaurant Tuya’s by Copa in Mumbai’s Juhu has a street-food inspired monsoon menu till the end of August. Truffle has been mixed into sev puri, Maggi gets a decadent spin with cheddar cheese and tarts are stuffed with warm dal pakwaan. Pair them with their select range of monsoon cocktails, like Mango and Chilli Cocktail, Apple and Spice and Hi - Tea Spritz.

Also read: The evolution of tea bags

The XL chaat board

The restaurant Ishaara in Mumbai’s Lower Parel goes a step further with chaats. They have created a chaat board with items from different corners of the country. It features Kashmiri lotus stem fritters, Punjabi samosa chaat and Mumbai’s ragda pattice, Delhi’s sweet potato and beetroot chaat and a millennial-approved avocado corn chaat, among others. These are available a la carte too.

A toast to the rains

Bengaluru restaurant Toast & Tonic has a selection of drinks and dishes to celebrate the season. Appetisers include lamb sliders with pickled cucumbers and corn and lotus root fritters with sweet chilli sauce and BBQ rub. The Pork Teriyaki Noodles with Bandel cheese, bacon, pork belly, and flat rice noodles are part of the mains and is the perfect combination to make the most of the rains. End the meal with warm Dutch apple cake paired with plum compote, sour cherry gel, brandy snap, vanilla crumble and salted caramel ice cream. To complement the food, there’s a selection of gin and whisky-based cocktails. ,

Honouring the hilsa

The Bengali restaurant Espalande in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar has a hilsa festival starting this week and concluding by mid-August. Hilsa is a prized fish for Bengalis during this season. They have used Hilsa or ilish as it is known in Bengal, in a variety of dishes from steamed, fried to gravies. There’s the narkel posto ilish (hilsa cooked in a coconut-poppy base), ilish pulao and the iconic bhappa or steamed ilish, among many other dishes with this tasty fish.

Also read: Why Bengaluru's ZLB23 is the best bar in India

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 03:00 PM IST
