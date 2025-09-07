The perfect rainy day brews

I have enjoyed August in Bengaluru, the chill in the air, the spells of rain, the snatches of sunshine. I don’t know what it is about the rains that has us seeking for some “chai-pakoda". But increasingly, I find myself letting go of milky chai with deep-fried food—there are so many teas that are lighter and as warming.

Some years ago, I tasted some excellent pu’erh tea and enjoyed it. As it happened, it was the monsoon and the pu’erh, I was told, was particularly suited for the weather. In the last few years, I have managed a steady supply of it thanks to a Tibetan friend. Not yet terribly popular in India, I do think it will eventually make its way here and find its people.

As a tea enthusiast, if you haven’t yet tasted it, you may want to seek it, source it, and take some time with it. Up until some decades ago, the pu’erh was not very popular. It was a tea that was traded for horses, produced in Yunnan, China and transported by road to Tibet. To ease transport, the tea makers learnt to compress the tea into bricks. This process, along with the long journey, produced some anaerobic fermentation, which created a tea with a distinct taste.