The perfect rainy day brews

I have enjoyed August in Bengaluru, the chill in the air, the spells of rain, the snatches of sunshine. I don’t know what it is about the rains that has us seeking for some “chai-pakoda". But increasingly, I find myself letting go of milky chai with deep-fried food—there are so many teas that are lighter and as warming.
I have enjoyed August in Bengaluru, the chill in the air, the spells of rain, the snatches of sunshine. I don’t know what it is about the rains that has us seeking for some “chai-pakoda". But increasingly, I find myself letting go of milky chai with deep-fried food—there are so many teas that are lighter and as warming.
Some years ago, I tasted some excellent pu’erh tea and enjoyed it. As it happened, it was the monsoon and the pu’erh, I was told, was particularly suited for the weather. In the last few years, I have managed a steady supply of it thanks to a Tibetan friend. Not yet terribly popular in India, I do think it will eventually make its way here and find its people.
Some years ago, I tasted some excellent pu’erh tea and enjoyed it. As it happened, it was the monsoon and the pu’erh, I was told, was particularly suited for the weather. In the last few years, I have managed a steady supply of it thanks to a Tibetan friend. Not yet terribly popular in India, I do think it will eventually make its way here and find its people.
As a tea enthusiast, if you haven’t yet tasted it, you may want to seek it, source it, and take some time with it. Up until some decades ago, the pu’erh was not very popular. It was a tea that was traded for horses, produced in Yunnan, China and transported by road to Tibet. To ease transport, the tea makers learnt to compress the tea into bricks. This process, along with the long journey, produced some anaerobic fermentation, which created a tea with a distinct taste.
The other teas I enjoy at this time are the smoked and the roasted teas. Make no mistake, these are two different styles. Smoked teas are black teas that go through a final drying stage during which it is dried—traditionally—over pine wood. This imparts a layer of smokiness which, well, you can either love or not at all. The most famous of this style is the lapsang souchong.
Roasted teas on the other hand go through a process of dry- heating so that it develops a deeper flavour. While my personal preference is for smoked teas, there is plenty to explore within roasted teas. Oolongs often go through a roasting process, and among our teas, so do Darjeeling teas that are made in the monsoon. Japan produces some very interesting roasted teas. The hojicha, a roasted green tea, has an interesting beginning, when a merchant chose to roast some bancha or a late harvest green tea to “improve" its shelf life. The original hojicha elevated mediocre tea that was coarse and with a lot of stem. The style acquired a following in Japan and today’s hojicha range includes high-grade teas with varying degrees of roast. Like the hojicha, the genmaicha takes a base bancha to which is added toasted brown rice. This adds a layer of toastiness and sweetness, which, on a rainy day, carries a welcome warmth. Which is all we want from a cup on a rainy day.
TEA TAKES
Ask for smoked and roasted teas from your favourite Darjeeling gardens. Anandini Himalaya Tea (Kangra) makes a lovely pinewood smoked tea. For Japanese teas, try Chado Tea, Ketlee for pu’erh-style cakes.
Tea Nanny is a fortnightly series on the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman is a tea drinker, writer and editor. She posts @AravindaAnanth1