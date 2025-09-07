The perfect rainy day brews

Roasted teas on the other hand go through a process of dry- heating so that it develops a deeper flavour. While my personal preference is for smoked teas, there is plenty to explore within roasted teas. Oolongs often go through a roasting process, and among our teas, so do Darjeeling teas that are made in the monsoon. Japan produces some very interesting roasted teas. The hojicha, a roasted green tea, has an interesting beginning, when a merchant chose to roast some bancha or a late harvest green tea to “improve" its shelf life. The original hojicha elevated mediocre tea that was coarse and with a lot of stem. The style acquired a following in Japan and today’s hojicha range includes high-grade teas with varying degrees of roast. Like the hojicha, the genmaicha takes a base bancha to which is added toasted brown rice. This adds a layer of toastiness and sweetness, which, on a rainy day, carries a welcome warmth. Which is all we want from a cup on a rainy day.