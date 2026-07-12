Why you should try Montenegro's rare white wine

It begins with the landscape. The name Krstač comes from the Montenegrin word for “cross”, inspired by the shape of its bunches. Attempts to cultivate the variety beyond Montenegro have repeatedly failed, making the varietal inseparable from the place where it evolved. That place is Ćemovsko Polje, one of Europe's largest single-block vineyards. Spread across more than 2,300 hectares between the Adriatic Sea, Lake Skadar and Montenegro's mountains, it belongs to 13. Jul – Plantaže, the country's largest wine producer. The Cijevna River once carved through the limestone before disappearing underground, leaving behind chalky, gravelly soils. Summers are long and hot, rainfall is scarce, and the sun can beat down for up to 12 hours a day.