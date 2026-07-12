Why you should try Montenegro's rare white wine

The glass of wine sits on the table, silhouetted against sky and sea. Droplets bead on its surface in the afternoon heat. I lift it, catch the floral aromas and take a sip. It's crisp, light, and refreshing. But this isn't just another Mediterranean white. It's Krstač.
Montenegro may be best known for Vranac, its bold indigenous red, but this white grape tells a more unusual story: it grows almost nowhere else on Earth.
Across the world, most grape varieties have travelled far from where they originated. Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc have adapted to new soils and climates. But Krstač has, for centuries, has remained confined to a small pocket around Podgorica. Even at its greatest historical spread, it occupied a radius of no more than 40-50 km, according to Montenegrin academician Marko Ulićević.
It begins with the landscape. The name Krstač comes from the Montenegrin word for “cross”, inspired by the shape of its bunches. Attempts to cultivate the variety beyond Montenegro have repeatedly failed, making the varietal inseparable from the place where it evolved. That place is Ćemovsko Polje, one of Europe's largest single-block vineyards. Spread across more than 2,300 hectares between the Adriatic Sea, Lake Skadar and Montenegro's mountains, it belongs to 13. Jul – Plantaže, the country's largest wine producer. The Cijevna River once carved through the limestone before disappearing underground, leaving behind chalky, gravelly soils. Summers are long and hot, rainfall is scarce, and the sun can beat down for up to 12 hours a day.
It doesn’t sound like the birthplace of an elegant white wine. But Krstač has flourished here for centuries.
Today, Plantaže cultivates just over 75 hectares of the variety, making it the world's only major commercial producer. “Virtually the entire world's production comes from Montenegro,” says Marija Gašović of Plantaže. “While many native grape varieties have spread beyond their historical homelands, Krstač has remained inseparably linked to the place where it originated.”
Geography, however, is only part of the story. Across Europe, numerous indigenous grapes disappeared as vineyards were replanted with internationally recognised varieties. Krstač survived because generations of growers chose not to abandon it.