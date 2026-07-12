Why you should try Montenegro's rare white wine

The glass of wine sits on the table, silhouetted against sky and sea. Droplets bead on its surface in the afternoon heat. I lift it, catch the floral aromas and take a sip. It's crisp, light, and refreshing. But this isn't just another Mediterranean white. It's Krstač.
The glass of wine sits on the table, silhouetted against sky and sea. Droplets bead on its surface in the afternoon heat. I lift it, catch the floral aromas and take a sip. It's crisp, light, and refreshing. But this isn't just another Mediterranean white. It's Krstač.
Montenegro may be best known for Vranac, its bold indigenous red, but this white grape tells a more unusual story: it grows almost nowhere else on Earth.
Montenegro may be best known for Vranac, its bold indigenous red, but this white grape tells a more unusual story: it grows almost nowhere else on Earth.
Across the world, most grape varieties have travelled far from where they originated. Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc have adapted to new soils and climates. But Krstač has, for centuries, has remained confined to a small pocket around Podgorica. Even at its greatest historical spread, it occupied a radius of no more than 40-50 km, according to Montenegrin academician Marko Ulićević.
It begins with the landscape. The name Krstač comes from the Montenegrin word for “cross”, inspired by the shape of its bunches. Attempts to cultivate the variety beyond Montenegro have repeatedly failed, making the varietal inseparable from the place where it evolved. That place is Ćemovsko Polje, one of Europe's largest single-block vineyards. Spread across more than 2,300 hectares between the Adriatic Sea, Lake Skadar and Montenegro's mountains, it belongs to 13. Jul – Plantaže, the country's largest wine producer. The Cijevna River once carved through the limestone before disappearing underground, leaving behind chalky, gravelly soils. Summers are long and hot, rainfall is scarce, and the sun can beat down for up to 12 hours a day.
It doesn’t sound like the birthplace of an elegant white wine. But Krstač has flourished here for centuries.
Today, Plantaže cultivates just over 75 hectares of the variety, making it the world's only major commercial producer. “Virtually the entire world's production comes from Montenegro,” says Marija Gašović of Plantaže. “While many native grape varieties have spread beyond their historical homelands, Krstač has remained inseparably linked to the place where it originated.”
Geography, however, is only part of the story. Across Europe, numerous indigenous grapes disappeared as vineyards were replanted with internationally recognised varieties. Krstač survived because generations of growers chose not to abandon it.
“Krstač has never been a widely planted variety,” Gašović says. “Its natural habitat has always been limited to the area around Podgorica, particularly the villages of Beri and Doljani. This connection with its native landscape, along with the dedication of generations of winegrowers, has allowed the variety to survive.”
She puts it more simply: "Indigenous grape varieties don't survive by chance. They endure because of the bond between people, their land, their traditions, and the identity those vines have come to represent."
Montenegro is one of Europe's richest reservoirs of grapevine genetic diversity, and research has confirmed that Krstač is a distinct indigenous variety with its own original genetic profile. Fresh and mineral-driven, the wine is marked by lively acidity and delicate floral and citrus notes that differentiate it from other international whites.
“For most people visiting Montenegro, this is their first encounter with the variety,” Gašović says. “They are often struck by its freshness, vibrant minerality, and balance. Krstač does not try to imitate any international grape variety.”
Beneath the vineyards lies another reminder of Montenegro's unusual wine story. More than 30 metres underground is Šipčanik, Plantaže's wine cellar inside a former Yugoslav military aircraft shelter. The tunnels that once stored fighter jets now hold more than two million litres of ageing wine and an archive of over 18,000 bottles.
Visitors tour the cellar before tasting a selection of wines with local cheeses and cured meats. By then, Krstač no longer feels like another white on a tasting list.
Bojan Vukasojević, head sommelier at One&Only Portonovi, says: “Most travellers come for the coastline, the mountains, and the beauty of Montenegro, but wine often becomes one of the most memorable parts of their visit.”
Many visitors discover Montenegro through Vranac, but Krstač often leaves the more lasting impression.
“Here, travellers have the opportunity to explore wines they are unlikely to encounter elsewhere while gaining a better understanding of the landscapes and traditions that have shaped them,” Vukasojević says.
With more oenophiles looking for new wines, varietals such as Krstač are finding new audiences. “Its uniqueness lies in the fact that it is deeply rooted in Montenegro,” Gašović says. “We see that authenticity as its greatest strength rather than a limitation.”
Krstač is available in neighbouring Balkan countries such as Serbia, Bosnia, and Croatia. It is also shipped to a few countries in Europe and Asia. But Plantaže’s ambition isn't simply to export more bottles. “We want our wines to become one of the reasons people choose to visit Montenegro,” Gašović says. She sums up Krstač's appeal in a single sentence: “Great wine stories are not measured by the size of a country or the volume of its production.”
I think back to that first glass overlooking the sea. It now feels inseparable from the landscape that produced it.
“Every indigenous variety tells the story of its place of origin,” Gašović says. “Very few, however, are still able to tell that story exactly where it began. Krstač is one of them.”
Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.