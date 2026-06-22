Eating fry bread, tacos and tortilla burgers in Monument Valley

Harold shares trivia about the ‘why’ behind traditional recipes. Juniper ash, for instance, adds calcium to blue corn dishes, making it significant for a culture that did not depend heavily on dairy. Wild potatoes growing in these parts could taste bitter, and so clay was used as a seasoning to balance the flavour. The mildly sweet hosh niteelí, or prickly pear cactus fruit, is singed to burn off its thorny exterior, then consumed as a nourishing source of vitamins and antioxidants. We learn that one of the best-known Navajo comfort foods, slow-cooked mutton stew flavoured with juniper berries and desert onions, is a colonial introduction to their cuisine. Sheep became a part of daily life here only after coming in contact with the Spanish in the 1600s.