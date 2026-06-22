Eating fry bread, tacos and tortilla burgers in Monument Valley

The moment the hot, puffy, golden flatbread is laid out in front of us, almost too large for our plate, we are reminded of the bhaturas back home. Topped with chopped tomatoes, lettuce and beans, this is the iconic Navajo frybread.
We are at Goulding’s Stagecoach Dining Room, beside Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park in southern Utah. The eatery carries a century of history, and is named after one of the Western classic films—a genre, which for decades, had shaped popular stereotypes of the white cowboy hero and the Native American “tribal”.
The setting could easily belong to one of those cowboy classics: the American Southwest’s red-rock landscape stretching to the horizon, and vast mesas and sandstone buttes rising out of an infinite stretch of laid-back emptiness. One can almost picture the cinematic dust trails with a distant whistle for the soundtrack. Like most visitors, we have spent the morning on an adventurous valley tour before finding our way to this humble-looking diner.
Our guide, Harold Simpson, belongs to the Navajo tribe (also called the Diné) and spent his childhood playing in these lands. Through Harold, we could interact with community elders, understanding Navajo traditions and their harmonious relationship with the land – a way of living with balance they call ‘Hózhó’.
About a millennium ago, the Navajos would eat what the families could hunt, forage, and farm from the desert. At the heart of this longstanding food system were what many North American indigenous communities term the “Three Sisters”: corn, beans, and squash. Corn provides a natural stalk for beans to climb, beans help enrich the soil, and squash spreads across the ground, helping retain moisture and keeping weeds away.
Corn, especially, took many forms in Navajo cooking. It could be eaten fresh, dried for later use, ground into cornmeal, or shaped into different kinds of breads, patties, and cakes. Nitsidigo’i, also called kneel-down bread, is made with fresh corn that is crushed, wrapped in corn husks, and baked. Blue corn patties, made using roasted blue cornmeal and juniper ash, are finding renewed focus in many contemporary Native American kitchens.