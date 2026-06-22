Eating fry bread, tacos and tortilla burgers in Monument Valley

The moment the hot, puffy, golden flatbread is laid out in front of us, almost too large for our plate, we are reminded of the bhaturas back home. Topped with chopped tomatoes, lettuce and beans, this is the iconic Navajo frybread.
The moment the hot, puffy, golden flatbread is laid out in front of us, almost too large for our plate, we are reminded of the bhaturas back home. Topped with chopped tomatoes, lettuce and beans, this is the iconic Navajo frybread.
We are at Goulding’s Stagecoach Dining Room, beside Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park in southern Utah. The eatery carries a century of history, and is named after one of the Western classic films—a genre, which for decades, had shaped popular stereotypes of the white cowboy hero and the Native American “tribal”.
We are at Goulding’s Stagecoach Dining Room, beside Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park in southern Utah. The eatery carries a century of history, and is named after one of the Western classic films—a genre, which for decades, had shaped popular stereotypes of the white cowboy hero and the Native American “tribal”.
The setting could easily belong to one of those cowboy classics: the American Southwest’s red-rock landscape stretching to the horizon, and vast mesas and sandstone buttes rising out of an infinite stretch of laid-back emptiness. One can almost picture the cinematic dust trails with a distant whistle for the soundtrack. Like most visitors, we have spent the morning on an adventurous valley tour before finding our way to this humble-looking diner.
Our guide, Harold Simpson, belongs to the Navajo tribe (also called the Diné) and spent his childhood playing in these lands. Through Harold, we could interact with community elders, understanding Navajo traditions and their harmonious relationship with the land – a way of living with balance they call ‘Hózhó’.
About a millennium ago, the Navajos would eat what the families could hunt, forage, and farm from the desert. At the heart of this longstanding food system were what many North American indigenous communities term the “Three Sisters”: corn, beans, and squash. Corn provides a natural stalk for beans to climb, beans help enrich the soil, and squash spreads across the ground, helping retain moisture and keeping weeds away.
Corn, especially, took many forms in Navajo cooking. It could be eaten fresh, dried for later use, ground into cornmeal, or shaped into different kinds of breads, patties, and cakes. Nitsidigo’i, also called kneel-down bread, is made with fresh corn that is crushed, wrapped in corn husks, and baked. Blue corn patties, made using roasted blue cornmeal and juniper ash, are finding renewed focus in many contemporary Native American kitchens.
Harold shares trivia about the ‘why’ behind traditional recipes. Juniper ash, for instance, adds calcium to blue corn dishes, making it significant for a culture that did not depend heavily on dairy. Wild potatoes growing in these parts could taste bitter, and so clay was used as a seasoning to balance the flavour. The mildly sweet hosh niteelí, or prickly pear cactus fruit, is singed to burn off its thorny exterior, then consumed as a nourishing source of vitamins and antioxidants. We learn that one of the best-known Navajo comfort foods, slow-cooked mutton stew flavoured with juniper berries and desert onions, is a colonial introduction to their cuisine. Sheep became a part of daily life here only after coming in contact with the Spanish in the 1600s.
Another disruptive change in the community’s culinary habits came in the 19th century. Between 1863 and 1866, more than 10,000 Navajos were forcibly removed to Bosque Redondo, an internment site in present-day New Mexico. People were marched more than 250 miles in what is now remembered as the Long Walk. In the period of confinement that followed, the Diné were cut off from their farms, livestock, and wild foods.
New diets began to take shape. Coffee beans, provided as rations, became a routine consumption and led to the distinct preparation ofgohwééh – open-fire brewed coffee thickened with toasted flour until it becomes almost like a pudding. Pork, however, took the opposite route. Some accounts connect the community’s dislike of pork and bacon to those years, when many reportedly fell ill after eating rancid pork. But the impact was not limited to a collective fondness for coffee or aversion to pork. From the meagre rations of flour, salt, sugar, and lard or fat, Navajo families created something filling and shareable: the Navajo frybread.
Flipping through Goulding’s menu, everything marked “Navajo” catches our eye. Born initially out of survival, this frybread has now found its way into popular Southwestern fare. It is used as the base for Navajo tacos, turned into Navajo pizzas, or eaten as a dessert with honey, powdered sugar, or jam. There’s also the tortilla version, which is grilled instead of being fried.
“It is only in the last few decades that the Navajos have begun setting the narrative right,” Harold shares, encouraged by our curiosity. He points to beverages on the shelf now promoted by indigenous companies, made using local ingredients such as greenthread herbs, piñon nuts, and sumac berries. He speaks of how his generation has witnessed pioneering efforts to bring Navajo-run enterprises back to the forefront.
This revival of Navajo pride reflects in the story of Goulding’s itself. Although probably run with the best intentions, the restaurant was, after all, established and operated on Navajo land for decades without local ownership. In a welcome move, this much-loved diner was acquired in 2023 by the sovereign Navajo Nation, and its revenue now supports the community.
The pages of Goulding’s menu now start meaning much more to us than a list of dishes. They stand for an arc of history, starting with food habits shaped by the land, followed by a colonial past, the forced displacement of a tribe, Hollywood imagery, and finally, a jubilant tale of people reclaiming their own narrative.
Shuvajit Payne (@RicketyRoads) writes about travel, food, and the outdoors.